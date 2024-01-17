CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County residents can help shape next year’s multi-billion dollar budget Wednesday night.

Over the past couple of years, Mecklenburg County leaders have increased the yearly budget by about 5 to 10% each year, and before they decide they’d like to stick with that trend again going into the fiscal year for 2025, they’re going to get a little public feedback.

The current budget that the county is operating at right now is about $2.36 billion with education taking the top spot, the largest portion of the budget totaling nearly $1 billion. That funding goes to public schools, community colleges, and county libraries.

Health and Human services as well as housing security are the next priorities. They got quite a boost this past year with almost $25 million going towards affordable living investments.

Then a little more percentage of the 2024 budget we’re operating under right now goes towards Parks and Environmental Services.

If you have thoughts about change, if you think one department should get a little more, maybe take a little less, you are welcome to come to the meeting tonight. To speak, you must be registered.