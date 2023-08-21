CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County detention officer trainee was apprehended for driving while impaired, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

Jaden Major (Courtesy: MCSO)

Jaden Major, 23, was arrested by the Huntersville Police Department on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

“We expect our employees to adhere to the law and maintain the standards of conduct we’ve established here at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff McFadden.

Deputies say Major’s employment with MCSO started on July 12, 2023, and he was terminated Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

“It is always difficult to see someone leave the agency under these circumstances, but we have an obligation to hold our personnel accountable anytime their actions violate our policies and erode the trust of the community we serve,” McFadden continued.