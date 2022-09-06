CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All key COVID-19 data indicators have improved in Mecklenburg County, Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington announced Tuesday during a news conference in Uptown Charlotte.

“Case rates, hospitalizations, statistics have declined and wastewater is seeing significant improvements,” Dr. Washington encouragingly stated.

Last week Mecklenburg County improved to yellow, or ‘Medium Community Level,’ status based on CDC guidance.

Last week federal officials authorized the first update to COVID-19 vaccines, with booster doses that specifically target the most common strain, omicron. Federal officials also suggested a booster shot once a year, similar to a flu shot.

Dr.Washington and Communicable Disease Director Joy Smith conducted the briefing, with Smith additionally providing an update on monkeypox.

Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. The new U.S. boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half that original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered the most contagious yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.