CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County commissioners approved a $145,265 grant in an attempt to lure an Italian EV company to the Queen City.

The funds are a 90 percent grant over three years and are part of a $3.1 million package combined with city and state incentives to land alpitronic Americas LLC. The company’s U.S.-based subsidiary is performing site selection for a North American headquarters and tech center.

Shahid Rana with the Mecklenburg County Office of Economic Development said the company is Europe’s leading high-powering direct-current fast-charger manufacturer.

The facility would bring 300 jobs with an average salary of over $90,000. The majority of the positions offered would pay above the average for the Charlotte area.

Charlotte is in the running with Greenville, S.C., who is offering $10 million, and Phoenix ($3.5 million). If alpitronic comes to town, then it would be located on Westpark Drive near Tyvola Road’s interchange with Interstate 77.

The City of Charlotte is offering $110,670 and the state a $2.3 million grant in addition to $570,000 for job training based at Central Piedmont Community College.

Commissioners want to make sure it’s known that the county is prioritizing workforce development in addition to Diversity Equity Inclusion initiatives. Commissioner Mark Jerrell said it’s about more than the tax revenue.

“We use revenue to fund what we need to fund,” he said. “Beyond that, we are looking at stewardship, how a company and organizations will fit into the fabric of this community.”

With board chair George Dunlap absent, the grant passed 7-1. Commissioner Elaine Powell, serving as chair, voted against it.

In May, the board passed a $4.2 million investment for Huntersville-based EV charging company Atom Power to add 205 jobs.

$2.5 billion CMS going to ballot

Mecklenburg County residents will get the final say in the usage of a $2.5 billion bond for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

In a split vote, the board passed a resolution to put the bond on the November ballot, 5-3. Commissioners Pat Cotham, Vilma Leake and Arthur Griffin dissented.

CMS has identified 30 projects to use the funds. The amount would cover the costs of constructing, improving and renovating school facilities.

Construction crews work at the site of the future CMS high school off Johnston Road. It’s made possible from the 2017 bond.

Though the 2017 CMS bond had the same amount of projects, it was $917 million. Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell noted that inflation and the cost of new security measures have increased the cost to more than double from just six years ago.

Despite the gaudy figure, Powell said it still doesn’t cover all of CMS’ needs.

“You can’t address capacity by not funding buildings that are necessary,” she said.