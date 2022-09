CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Pineville man won a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize in the July 29 drawing.

Carl Izzard claimed his $710,101 (after federal and state tax withholdings) at lottery headquarters on Wednesday.

Izzard tried his luck with a $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.

He matched all five white balls to win the $1M prize with 1 in 12.6 million odds.