CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people were injured, one with life-threatening injuries, following a late-night multi-vehicle crash in south Charlotte, according to Medic.

Emergency personnel said the accident happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Raintree Lane and Rounding Run Road in the Cedarwood Country Club area near NC 16 and NC 51.

Four people were transported to the hospital. Two suffered serious injuries, one had life-threatening injuries, and the fourth had minor injuries, authorities said.

No word on how the accident occurred, or if any charges are pending at this time.