CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A connected autonomous shuttle supporting innovation, known as CASSI, has launched a pilot program at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The free, driverless shuttle service runs on the Greek Village Line with the regular weekday Niner Transit service.

CASSI is a limited-time, six-month pilot program in partnership with NCDOT. It ends on Dec. 22, 2023.

The shuttle operates on a continuous six-stop route from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Stops include:

Student Union West

Student Union Deck

Light Rail East

Greek Village 1

Greek Village 8

Science Building

You don’t need to show a 49er ID to board the shuttle and the vehicle can be tracked in real-time using the Passio Go! app.

This is the most complex project under the CASSI program to date, according to NCDOT.

It will have the most traffic signals (four), longest route (2.2 miles), longest duration (23 weeks), and most intense mixed traffic environment that includes bicyclists, pedestrians, cars and shared stops with the existing campus bus system.

The project advances NCDOT’s goal of increasing the complexity of projects based on prior success and lessons learned with a focus on transit applications.

How many people can ride at a time?

CASSI seats up to eight passengers plus an attendant.

What are the vehicle’s safety features?

Numerous sensors are equipped around the shuttle that continuously scan its surroundings for obstacles. The attendant on board can intervene if the vehicle needs to be manually stopped or steered. CASSI stops at all pedestrian crossings and intersections and DOES NOT exceed 12mph when moving.

Why does CASSI travel so slow?

Safety is always the top priority. Maximum speeds are limited by factors such as current technology and roadway configurations. As technology improves, so will CASSI’s speed.

Is there an age limit?

Passengers 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult

Is CASSI wheelchair accessible?

Yes! The shuttle has a wheelchair ramp, and there are ramps at the shuttle stops where needed.

Are dogs allowed on board?

Only approved service animals are allowed to ride the shuttle.

Is this the first of its kind?

The same shuttle was piloted at Fred G. Bond Metro Park in Cary in earlier this year from Mar. 6 to June 2. A similar shuttle was piloted under the CASSI program on the Centennial Campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh in 2020 and at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills in 2021.