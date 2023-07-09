CHARLOTTE, N.C. (STACKER) –The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the largest number of people from the Charlotte area found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in the first quarter of 2021.

#30. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

– Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 139

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 168

— #30 most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

– Net job flow: 29 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#29. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

– Started a new job in Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 140

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD in Q1 2021: 218

— #30 most common destination from Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

– Net job flow: 78 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#28. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Started a new job in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 143

— 0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC in Q1 2021: 188

— #7 most common destination from Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC

– Net job flow: 45 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

– Started a new job in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 153

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC in Q1 2021: 176

— #9 most common destination from Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

– Net job flow: 23 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#26. Jacksonville, NC

– Started a new job in Jacksonville, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 164

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Jacksonville, NC in Q1 2021: 178

— #3 most common destination from Jacksonville, NC

– Net job flow: 14 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#25. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 187

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 185

— #28 (tie) most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

– Net job flow: 2 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

#24. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 199

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 260

— #30 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Net job flow: 61 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 202

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 123

— #38 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Net job flow: 79 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#22. Rocky Mount, NC

– Started a new job in Rocky Mount, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 203

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Rocky Mount, NC in Q1 2021: 260

— #2 most common destination from Rocky Mount, NC

– Net job flow: 57 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#21. Jacksonville, FL

– Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 215

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 118

— #21 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

– Net job flow: 97 to Jacksonville, FL

#20. Greenville, NC

– Started a new job in Greenville, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 216

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Greenville, NC in Q1 2021: 351

— #2 most common destination from Greenville, NC

– Net job flow: 135 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#19. Florence, SC

– Started a new job in Florence, SC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 225

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Florence, SC in Q1 2021: 285

— #5 most common destination from Florence, SC

– Net job flow: 60 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 249

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 225

— #48 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 24 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 309

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 417

— #18 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Net job flow: 108 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 319

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 717

— #30 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Net job flow: 398 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#15. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Started a new job in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 385

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC in Q1 2021: 394

— #4 most common destination from Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

– Net job flow: 9 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#14. Burlington, NC

– Started a new job in Burlington, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 386

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Burlington, NC in Q1 2021: 444

— #1 most common destination from Burlington, NC

– Net job flow: 58 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#13. Spartanburg, SC

– Started a new job in Spartanburg, SC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 513

— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Spartanburg, SC in Q1 2021: 473

— #3 most common destination from Spartanburg, SC

– Net job flow: 40 to Spartanburg, SC

#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 514

— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 477

— #19 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Net job flow: 37 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#11. Wilmington, NC

– Started a new job in Wilmington, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 603

— 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Wilmington, NC in Q1 2021: 541

— #1 most common destination from Wilmington, NC

– Net job flow: 62 to Wilmington, NC

#10. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Started a new job in Charleston-North Charleston, SC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 732

— 2.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Charleston-North Charleston, SC in Q1 2021: 700

— #3 most common destination from Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Net job flow: 32 to Charleston-North Charleston, SC

#9. Fayetteville, NC

– Started a new job in Fayetteville, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 785

— 2.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Fayetteville, NC in Q1 2021: 807

— #2 most common destination from Fayetteville, NC

– Net job flow: 22 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#8. Greenville-Anderson, SC

– Started a new job in Greenville-Anderson, SC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 1,244

— 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Greenville-Anderson, SC in Q1 2021: 1,315

— #4 most common destination from Greenville-Anderson, SC

– Net job flow: 71 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#7. Asheville, NC

– Started a new job in Asheville, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 1,311

— 4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Asheville, NC in Q1 2021: 1,256

— #0 most common destination from Asheville, NC

– Net job flow: 55 to Asheville, NC

#6. Columbia, SC

– Started a new job in Columbia, SC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 1,320

— 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Columbia, SC in Q1 2021: 1,293

— #3 most common destination from Columbia, SC

– Net job flow: 27 to Columbia, SC

#5. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

– Started a new job in Durham-Chapel Hill, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 1,579

— 5.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC in Q1 2021: 1,685

— #1 most common destination from Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

– Net job flow: 106 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#4. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Started a new job in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 1,701

— 6.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC in Q1 2021: 1,702

— #0 most common destination from Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

– Net job flow: 1 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#3. Winston-Salem, NC

– Started a new job in Winston-Salem, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 2,220

— 8.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Winston-Salem, NC in Q1 2021: 2,268

— #0 most common destination from Winston-Salem, NC

– Net job flow: 48 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#2. Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Started a new job in Greensboro-High Point, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 2,581

— 9.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Greensboro-High Point, NC in Q1 2021: 2,745

— #0 most common destination from Greensboro-High Point, NC

– Net job flow: 164 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#1. Raleigh-Cary, NC

– Started a new job in Raleigh-Cary, NC from Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC in Q1 2021: 4,562

— 16.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC from Raleigh-Cary, NC in Q1 2021: 4,631

— #0 most common destination from Raleigh-Cary, NC

– Net job flow: 69 to Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC