Could Charlotte get called up to the bigs one day?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re 72 days from opening day at Truist Field. That’s where the Charlotte Knights games have been since 2014, but if a Major League Baseball team comes to town, their future in the Queen City could change.

It’s all about statistics in baseball. There’s one number, particularly, that’s pretty important to the Charlotte Knights.

“We’ve got a partnership with Mecklenburg County on this piece of property- for 49 years. We’re in year 10,” said Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski.

For the foreseeable future, or at least the next 39 years, Truist Field is home to the Charlotte Knights. A new $2-million restaurant and bar is cementing its status as Charlotte’s baseball team.

“So, those investments come out of the team and of the operations,” said Dan.

While Charlotte grows, it has a permanent spot on the MLB expansion list along with Vancouver, Montreal, San Juan, Mexico City, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Portland, and Nashville.

“There are some types of competition with it when they draft a territory. You don’t want two competing entities,” Rajkowski said.

If the MLB selects Charlotte, that likely means the Knights are out, and the stadium could go too. There’s some talk of making MLB stadiums smaller, but that’s just talking.

“This location, without making major changes to roads and infrastructure, wouldn’t fit in a major league ballpark with 10,000 seats. They would need 35 (thousand),” Rajkowski said.

While there’s no deadline for the MLB, the Charlotte Knights will keep expanding. The new restaurant is set to open in May and will be open year-round, regardless of baseballs get knocked out of the park or not.