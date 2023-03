CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mint Hill man is taking home some big bucks after trying his luck on a scratch-off ticket at a local store, the North Carolina State Lottery announced on Wednesday.

Mint Hill resident Charles Stewart bought a $20 100X The Cash ticket at Earp’s Express on Brighton Park Drive.

After taxes, Stewart is taking home $855,006.

The game launched in December with five $2 million prizes, and only two of those now remain.