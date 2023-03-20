CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The man allegedly recorded a minor showering on multiple occasions between February and October 2020.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina announced that 47-year-old Brandon Grunwaldt was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor on February 15, 2023. According to court documents, Mint Hill Police started investigating Grunwaldt after a juvenile reported finding a cell phone hidden in the bathroom.

Investigators say Grunwaldt recorded five videos of the minor undressing and showering. Law enforcement also says Grunwaldt was a frequent visitor of a website with similar pornographic videos.

On March 20, 2023, Grunwald was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and, upon release, he will be a registered sex offender and on supervised release for 20 years.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. during sentencing stressed how “disturbing” and “vile” he found this case. The case was part of the national Project Safe Childhood.