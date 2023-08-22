17-year-old Iyuana Farrior with medical issues has been missing since June, CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police need your help looking for a 17-year-old girl who’s been missing since June.

CMPD says it received a call for service at 10:08 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, about the disappearance of Iyuana Farrior.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Farrior suffers from medical issues and her family isn’t sure if she has access to her medication, according to police.

Farrior was last seen on Clendon Court in Charlotte leaving with an unknown person to an unknown destination.

She’s described as 5’3″ tall and weighs 250 pounds. She has braided black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Farrior’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.