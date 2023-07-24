CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman who’s been missing for over a week has still not been found, and her vehicle was located on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anson County, according to CMPD.

Allisha Dene Watts (Courtesy: CMPD)

Allisha Dene Watts, 39, was last spotted on Sunday, July 16, 2023, leaving her residence on Pamela Lorraine Drive near Old Concord Road.

Police say she was driving her black 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300, possibly headed towards Moore County, but that car was found in Anson County without Watts.

Family members are concerned for her safety; anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.