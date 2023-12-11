CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is narrowing down their search area for a missing elderly New York City woman who was visiting family in Charlotte.

CMPD said Nancy Brown, 79, was last seen by family at their residence around midnight on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the 7000 block of Neuhoff Lane.

On Tuesday, CMPD said it’s focusing their search along W.T. Harris, Sugar Creek/Browne Road, David Cox Road, and Davis Lake. “If you reside or work in this corridor, we ask that you please review any video surveillance for the victim,” CMPD said.

CMPD said they’re interested in footage from Saturday, Dec. 9, between midnight and 6 a.m.

Authorities said Brown may have become confused and could be trying to return to New York City. She is suffering from a cognitive impairment, and authorities issued a Missing and Endangered Alert in their attempts to find Brown as soon as possible.

Brown was possibly wearing a teal coat, a white fedora-style hat, black sneakers, and carrying a black rolling suitcase, CMPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.