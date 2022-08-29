CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Data from Realtor.com shows the median price for a house sold in Charlotte was $353,000 in July of 2021.

Data from July 2022 shows the price ballooned to $397,000.

New research from Moody’s says Charlotte homes are overvalued by 44%.

Moody’s economists believe in the event of a recession, home prices could drop as much as 20%.

Cris deRitis, Deputy Chief Economist with Moody’s, says the financial services company developed overvaluation as a metric to compare the price of homes in an area relative to the incomes of the area.

“The thought is that prices can go up as long as there’s sufficient income to support it. Sometimes these things get a little out of alignment, and that’s where you have a situation like Charlotte up 44%, relative to incomes,” deRitis said. “Just to give some context here, prices in Charlotte over the last couple of years since 2019 went up about 50%. In total, median household incomes went up about 10% over that time.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

If the economy falls into a recession, Moody’s economists say home prices could drop 20%. By Moody’s calculations, a home purchased for $250,000 might sell for $50,000 less.

“We thought things would adjust actually a little bit earlier than they did, but we’re here now,” deRitis said. “With this large rise in interest rates, it’s very unlikely we’re going to see much of a reversal in terms of house price growth anytime soon.”

Moody’s forecast is grim compared to other economists. Craig Depken, Professor of Economics at UNC Charlotte, encourages homeowners and potential buyers to look at local trends.

“If you look at the just the historical patterns and how housing prices change, they tend to not change dramatically, except for maybe every 50 to 70 years. That takes a very special confluence of events, which is not really what I see happening in the macro economy,” Depken said.

Depken studied housing trends in the 2008 recession.

“In terms of real housing prices, while the housing prices dipped in 2008 and 2009, and they eventually recovered, and if you stayed in your house long enough, that dip would not have hurt you,” Depken said. “If you’re a short-term purchaser, either flipper or a transient, then you could have been caught in a squeeze, where the pricing paid right is considerably higher than the price you were able to sell for.”

Depken says homeowners and buyers should be aware, but there’s no cause for immediate alarm right now.

“Anything that comes today could be distressing for a current homeowner, especially if you’re trying to sell within the next few years,” Depken said. “But over the longer run, without some cataclysmic event, we would expect housing values to basically continue to increase roughly with inflation, and not the accelerate inflation we’ve seen now, kind of the roughly two to 3% inflation we’ve seen over the past decade, or maybe even longer. That’s typically kind of the way that housing prices kind of tend to go up.”