CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s another hold-up in plans to redevelop parts of east Charlotte’s former Eastland Mall site.

The mall opened in 1975 and was once one of the most popular shopping destinations in North Carolina.

After a spike in crime, a decline in revenue, and store vacancies, the City of Charlotte purchased and demolished the property in 2013.

The city broke ground on the site in August to revitalize the property. The plan is to add residential units, retail shops, office space, and a park.

Monday, city staff focused on three proposals for the eastern part of the property, specifically land that was abandoned by Tepper Sports and Entertainment last year.

“Yes, we deserve an answer, but we’ve got to get it right,” city councilmember Marjorie Molina said.

The first project the Jobs and Economic Development Committee discussed was the Eastland Aquatic Center.

City staff said the roughly 13-acre site would hold up to 40 events a year, including swimming and diving competitions.

The second project is a Racquet Sports and Entertainment District. The facility would have both indoor and outdoor courts, as well as an educational center.

The final proposal is to add a 148,000 sq foot Target store to the property. The store is estimated to bring 250 to 300 jobs.

While Target would be privately funded, the two sports centers would require up to $90 million in public investments.

“I want to say that I’ve heard the concerns,” Molina said. “I am personally uncomfortable with the public investment request right now as it stands.”

The committee agrees to give staff 60 more days to think the proposals over, seek other proposals, and look at how much the city is willing to invest in the property.