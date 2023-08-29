CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Many in the Charlotte area and beyond were impacted by power outages Tuesday night, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

In the area of UNC Charlotte, over 2,000 customers lost power around 6:40 p.m. Power is expected to be restored for most in between 2:45 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 29.

Around the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and North Sharon Amity Road, 2,000 customers lost power just before 7 p.m. and are expected to have power restored around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Near Albemarle Road and Central Avenue, another 2,000 customers lost power around 8:20 p.m. Power is expected to be restored around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

In southwest Charlotte, near where I-77 and I-485 meet, around 2,700 customers lost power between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Power will be restored around 9:30 p.m. for most, but some will have to wait until the early hours of Wednesday for the lights to turn back on.

Duke Energy said this outage was caused by trees or tree limbs falling on equipment.

Outside of Charlotte, 1,000 customers in York lost power just before 5:30 p.m. Power is expected to be restored around 2 a.m.