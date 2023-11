CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 1,400 customers were without power Wednesday morning in southeast Charlotte, according to Duke Energy.

The first outage in this area was reported at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15. At one point in time, 1,479 customers were in the dark.

The cause of the power outage remains under investigation.

Duke Energy had a crew working to restore the outage. Power was back on by 9 a.m.