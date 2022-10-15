CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday.

District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that involved approximately 15 individuals.

Two arrests were made and we are working to confirm if the arrests were students. Friday’s contest was homecoming night at Olympic.

It is unclear at this time what the charges are and this remains an active investigation.