CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The mother of a woman who was murdered in Charlotte is now hoping she can help people find peace in tragedy and she’s launching a new initiative to eliminate the loneliness, which can come in the wake of a life being taken.

“Even though you got a circle of people around, you, you still feel like they don’t know what you’re going through,” Mary McMaster said. It’s been 10 months and 5 days since she last spoke with her daughter Ahylea Willard.

“Just killed me like every day,” Craig McMaster said. “I would just like, just have my moments.”

At 32 years old, the Randolph County native was shot and killed in Charlotte outside an apartment complex on Snow Lane. Authorities believe Tyquawon Parker then stole her vehicle.

There have been 68 homicides in Charlotte since Ahylea’s murder on October 22nd. These numbers are only a fraction of the families across the region Mary hopes to reach. “A lot of times when things happen. You don’t know who to turn to.” Mary and her circle are set to launch a new website and community group known as GoodGrief9290. “It’s filling a gap for families of murdered loved ones with online resources and counselors for other mothers and fathers who’ve also lost a loved one this way.

“What good grief is going to be about is going to help save a lot of people because, you know, unfortunately, when people lose loved ones is such a tragic way. Some of them don’t return back to normality,” Mary said.

Good Grief 9290 will go live in September on Ahylea’s birthday.