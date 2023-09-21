CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 28-year-old man has been identified in a deadly overnight motorcycle crash in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The accident happened at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the 2300 block of Sharon Road West. As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found James John Madeline lying in the street with a damaged 2007 Kawasaki off the roadway.

Medic pronounced Madeline deceased at the scene.

CMPD said Madeline was traveling west on Sharon Road West when he lost control and went off of the right side of the road. Madeline was ejected from the motorcycle, police said.

It is unclear, at this time, if excessive speed or impairment are factors in this crash. Toxicology results are pending, CMPD said.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.