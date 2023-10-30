CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorist was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte Monday evening.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, it occurred at 7:14 p.m. on I-485 outer just before Prosperity Church Road. A camera showed a vehicle being towed from beyond the right side of the roadway.

The incident caused lane closures, which were cleared just after 8 p.m. Traffic impacts were previously high in the area.

Medic said the person who had serious injuries was transported to Atrium Health CMC.