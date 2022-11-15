CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two miles of road on Freedom drive from West Morehead Street to Bradford Drive, seven lights, and a few headaches.

“It’s always busy,” said Chris James as he stops at Pinky’s Westside Grill for lunch. “Some people don’t know how to drive but traffic is different everywhere you go.”

Some said it’s really different on Freedom Drive, so Queen City News tested the theory.

Driving eastbound into the city towards uptown Charlotte it seemed to take a little longer, around an average of six minutes and stopping at least two lights in the three trips.

Going west out of the city, that time drops to around three and a half minutes, and on one trip we made the full two miles without stopping.

Of course, this doesn’t count for vehicles breaking down, or rush hour.

“I drive a big truck,” said David Boyce, after driving up from Union County. “So it gets sort of hairy sometimes when there is a lot of traffic passing through.”

Charlotte City Council approved a $675,544.20 road project, called the Freedom Drive Intelligent Transportation System. The project calls for the installation of fiber optic cable along Freedom Drive and the cable will help regulate traffic signals and monitor the flow of traffic.

City workers will also be able to remotely adjust traffic signals to improve congestion.

“Stagger the flow, so it stays pretty consistent,” said Boyce. “I think it would definitely help.”

Once complete, the new system should lead to fewer accidents and possibly less congestion.