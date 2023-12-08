CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The commercial lane is now open following a multi-vehicle accident involving an airport bus Friday afternoon at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Expect residual delays in the area.
The wreck happened Friday, Dec. 8, on the lower-level roadway in the arrivals-pickup area, officials with CLT Airport said. Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, Medic said.
The accident disrupted the traffic flow for more than an hour. A tow truck was at the scene working to remove the damaged vehicles before the area reopened.
“Passengers should give themselves extra time coming to the CLT Airport,” officials said on Friday. No word on what caused the multi-vehicle crash at this time.
The damaged area was inspected prior to the area reopening on Friday.