CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The commercial lane is now open following a multi-vehicle accident involving an airport bus Friday afternoon at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Expect residual delays in the area.

The wreck happened Friday, Dec. 8, on the lower-level roadway in the arrivals-pickup area, officials with CLT Airport said. Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, Medic said.

The accident disrupted the traffic flow for more than an hour. A tow truck was at the scene working to remove the damaged vehicles before the area reopened.

Photos: Queen City News

“Passengers should give themselves extra time coming to the CLT Airport,” officials said on Friday. No word on what caused the multi-vehicle crash at this time.

The damaged area was inspected prior to the area reopening on Friday.