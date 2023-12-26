CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A multi-vehicle wreck closed all lanes on I-77 North near mile marker 10.8, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials reported the wrecks around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Queen City News sent a crew to the scene who reported it cleared around 12:10 p.m.

NCDOT also reported another accident less than a half-mile up the road near mile marker 11. That one closed two of five lanes but has since opened up.

Queen City News is working to confirm what led up to the wrecks and if anyone was injured.