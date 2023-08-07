CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two wrecks including one involving a pedestrian overnight are being investigated Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding an accident overnight involving a pedestrian near Old Pineville Road and East Woodlawn Road. No details have yet been released on the incident, victims, or other injuries. Old Pineville Road was shut down during the investigation.

Officers also responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Pineville-Matthews Road and Baybrook Lane. Medic initially said three patients had been transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries and one with serious injuries.

Two other deadly wrecks occurred over the weekend including one on Albemarle Road and another on West Arrowood Road, CMPD said.