CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple people were injured in an overnight accident along I-85 near Statesville Road, Medic said on Monday.

Three people were transported to an area medical center including one with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the incident and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

One lane was shut down around 2:24 a.n. and wasn’t expected to reopen until 6 a.m., according to DOT.