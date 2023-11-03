CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several passengers injured in a CATS bus collision with another vehicle in Uptown Thursday were transported to be treated for injuries, transportation officials and Medic confirmed with Queen City News on Friday.

CATS said six passengers on Bus 1004 were transported by Medic following a collision that occurred around 3:52 p.m. on outbound Route 21. The bus collided with a privately owned vehicle near 4th Street and South Tryon Street, CATS confirmed. MEdic had previously said four people had been transported with injuries.

Medic said the injuries to the passengers were all minor. CATS confirmed with Queen City News that the bus driver is okay and QCN is awaiting a response from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on any charges.