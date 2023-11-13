CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were shot, and one killed near Sugar Creek Road Monday evening, according to Medic.

The shootings reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of West Sugar Creek Road, just off the Interstate 85 North exit ramp. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

One of the victims was transported to Atrium Health CMC with life-threatening injuries, Medic said. The other had minor injuries.

Queen City News is working to learn more details from the scene.