CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As runners gear up for the Around the Crown 10K, several roads will be closed on Sunday, September 3 to facilitate the event, according to the race’s website.

Because the race happens on the interstate, I-277 Inner will be closed from 2 a.m. until noon.

Mint Street between West 4th Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Closures between 2 a.m. and 12 p.m. causing significant detours:

I-77 Exit 11A, going both southbound and northbound.

East Brookshire Freeway Exit 5A is the last exit. There is no access to I-277.

West US-74 Exit 242 is the last exit. There is no access to I-277.

Rolling street closures as runners pass through between 6:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.:

South Mint Street between Romare Bearden Park and West Carson Boulevard — All lanes

West Carson Boulevard between Mint Street and North Church Street — Westbound lanes

South Church Street between West Carson Boulevard and Hill Street — All lanes

North Church Street between West 11th Street and West 6th Street — One lane

West 6th Street between North Church Street and West 5th Street — One lane

West 5th Street between West 6th Street and Irwin Avenue — One lane

Irwin Avenue between West 5th Street and Trade Street — One lane

Johnson and Wales Way between Trade Street and West 4th Street — One lane

West 4th Street between Johnson and Wales Way and S. Graham Street — One lane

South Graham Street between West 4th Street and South Mint Street — One lane

South Mint Street between South Graham Street and Romare Bearden Park — One lane after start

For the latest information on Around the Crown and the road closures related to the race, visit their website at aroundthecrown10k.com.