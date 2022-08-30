CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect has been arrested for a deadly shooting that occurred in north Charlotte back in June, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

Drakwan Butler, 30, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 28, and charged with first-degree murder.

CMPD officers responded to calls regarding gunshots just before 6 a.m. Friday, June 3, near the 7900 block of Philadelphia Court in a residential community, not far from the Northlake Mall.

Herbert Eaton, 26, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, CMPD said.

Butler is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.