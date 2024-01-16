CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Myers Park High boys and girls basketball teams are playing at their best this season but coaches say they’re not focused on the wins and losses.

Instead, the hoops program is more focused on the players having a family-like mentality, and once they do that – it’s only up from there.

“Our girls have been real committed and they’re really committed to each other and just playing together,” said girls head coach Barbara Nelson, who’s been on the Mustangs’ sideline for the last 12 years. “We don’t ever talk about winning and losing because then you’re worried about something that’s not completely in your control.”

That’s the mindset she encourages her players to maintain during the season. It’s kept the team undefeated so far as they navigate the heart of the conference schedule.

But let Coach Nelson tell it — they’re not completely perfect.

“We have a boys practice squad. We’re 1-3 against our boys’ practice squad,” she said. “So technically we’re not undefeated. But with that being said, these girls are very humble. They don’t worry about that. We’re worried about what’s right in front of us and that’s Olympic (high) tonight,” she said.

The Mustangs won the 4A state tile in 2014 and 2015.

On Tuesday night, the Mustangs took down Olympic to move to 15-0 and 3-0 in the South Meck 4A.

With less than 10 games left in the season, matching last year’s boys squad with a chance at a state title hangs in the balance. It’s something the girls haven’t seen in nearly a decade when they won back-to-back 4A championships.

Nelson says this team may not be as talented as last season’s, but they still have the players to win it all.

“We always talk about being ‘five tight,’ meaning when we’re on the floor, we five play together and we use the analogy of somebody hitting you with a fist,” Nelson said. “It hurts a lot worse than if they hit you with an open hand. So, we don’t want to have any gaps. We want to play together, we want to be solid. We talk about N.O.W. — No Opportunity Wasted. We talk about being in the now, being here where we are, being where your feet are. Never waste an opportunity.”

That Mustang mentality also has the boys team ranked No. 2 in the state and third in the nation. Coming off a 4A state title, assistant coach Antonio Stabler says their 14-2 record wasn’t easy to get.

“That’s a daily thing from getting here at 6 a.m. to shooting on the gun, to actually going to class and being in class,” Stabler explained. “That’s a big part of academics most kids don’t pay attention to going to practice, making sure every rep is perfect, not taking days off, and then putting practice on games.”

Captain and senior Traver Stuart says this team is special.

“Just being a senior, especially just kind of growing with the program and the guys, it just means a lot to us to be ranked that high. We just know we put the work in to be there,” Stuart said. “Just keeping the same standard, the same work ethic, all around. And it’s kind of kind of took us to another level.”

The team motto is “Familyhood,” something players and coaches repeat regularly on and off the court.

“You look to your left and right as a brother and you take care of them and you just take care of the family and it’s just us versus the world,” said Stuart.

It’s a motto they hope earns the team another trip to the state championship.

“Once you feel it once, you want that feeling again,” Stuart said. “And that’s exactly what happened. Once we won a state championship, the next day we’re like ‘All right, how do we get another one?”

The girls go head-to-head with South Mecklenburg High on Friday at 6 p.m. The boys team follows at 7:30 p.m.