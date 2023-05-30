CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As the deadline for a vote on the proposed relief rezoning plan proposed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closes in, families with children directly impacted have begun to take different approaches in their protest of the plan.

Tuesday afternoon, seven days before the June 6 school board meeting carrying the vote, more than 60 students, parents and siblings formed a human chain stretching from the campus edge of Alexander Graham Middle School and neighboring Myers Park High School.

The number of people involved stretch far beyond the boundaries of the school. Jennifer Ricketts is a parent with two children impacted by the proposed rezoning.

“(Middle schoolers) can see Myers Park campus out of their windows, of their buildings right there,” she said. “So why it makes sense for them to be on this campus for middle school, but not for high school.”

Under the new draft, Alexander Graham students who live south of Fairview Road, and North of Sharon View Road, Colony Road and Carmel Road, would be sent to South Mecklenburg High to attend ninth through 12th grade.

This would be about a 5-mile change in distance.

CMS leaders have said, before next Tuesday’s vote, they would like to see more data on the neighborhood breakdowns of the rezoning changes.

This, coupled with actions like Tuesday’s human chain, could lead to addendums being introduced by members of the board.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill has said that the vote will not be delayed past June 6.