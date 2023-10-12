CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent pizza joint with multiple locations around Charlotte is closing its doors permanently in Myers Park.

Mellow Mushroom confirmed Wednesday that it has permanently closed its doors on Selwyn Ave. They did not provide a reason, and it is unclear at this time what will move in and replace it.

The kid-friendly pizza place has multiple locations around the Queen City, including in Ballantyne and Uptown. The restaurant said the other locations remain open at this time and are continuing to serve customers.

With higher rents and more competition, restaurant ownership post-COVID has become a challenge. Some restaurants have chosen to go the route of a ‘Ghost Kitchen’, a communal kitchen instead of owning or renting a brick-and-mortar.

Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta in 1974 and has locations as far as Arizona.