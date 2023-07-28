CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’re new to town, 24 Hours of Booty might seem like an odd name for an event.

It’s not a race or endurance test but a ride to raise money to support patient wellness programs for those navigating an oftentimes crippling disease: cancer.

“It’s just an unrelenting and punishing disease,” said participant Dennis Whittaker. “The treatment is unrelenting and pushing. So we’re in a club no one wants to belong to. We hope that through what we do here, we help them provide some programs and services they can’t get elsewhere, frankly.”

Whittaker lost his daughter to cancer. They’ve been riding in 24 hours of Booty now for eight years.

“It’s just everyone coming together is what I like about it,” said rider Kevin Parker.

Not everyone riding through Myers Park is a participant, though.

“We live in the neighborhood,” said Melanie Matthews. She and her family moved to Queens Road West three years ago. They now love to cheer on those riding in the event.

“It’s amazing that people dedicate 24 hours of their life to do it and that they get so many people to participate,” Matthews said.

This year, like many, riders will be battling the heat for 24 hours.

“It’s been hot most years we’ve done this,” Whittaker said. “That’s not new.”

Perhaps the hottest participant was Carolina Panthers’ Mascot, Sir Purr!

“It’s probably one of the hottest, I would think,” said Parker. “But you adapt and just deal with it.”

Many take breaks, while some say they prefer to ride at night when it’s cooler.

This year, teams and donors set a new record: $1.5 million raised. Any donation, big or small, is making a difference.

“[It’s] all going to a great cause,” Matthews said.