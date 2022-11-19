CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Funeral services were held Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the charlotte woman who died last week at a villa in Cabo, Mexico.

FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo

Uncertainty around the cause of her death continues to mount.

Services were held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, just north of Uptown, where hundreds of attendees lined up outside, wrapping around the side of the church. Queen City News was on hand and spoke with visitors.

A GoFundMe created by Robinson’s sister has surpassed $300,000 and includes donations from Kyrie Irving, who is known for similar donations including buying a home for the family of George Floyd.

The FBI launched an investigation into the Charlotte woman’s death this week and queen city News was able to retain a copy of the Cabo police report, which stated that nothing has been ruled out at this time as far as a cause of death.