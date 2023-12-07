CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte MEDIC is responding to a Brookshire Boulevard wreck Thursday involving a person pinned in an overturned concrete truck.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

The wreck occurred around 7 a.m. and is just past the intersection near Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

Before 8 a.m., MEDIC said the person was free from the wreck with emergency personnel transporting the victim to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

A traffic camera showed motorists using one lane while emergency personnel worked on the scene. MEDIC reported that crews worked to free the driver from the truck with Brookshire Boulevard completely shut down.

Queen City News is working to find out more information. We’ll bring you more details as we get them.