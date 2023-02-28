CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The NAACP in Charlotte is now calling on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to do more to protect students following a sexual assault investigation of a 5-year-old girl on a school bus.

Queen City News Anchor Robin Kanady was the first to report on the issue almost two weeks ago, on Feb. 16.

After our report, CMS sent out a no-contact agreement to the family, but the 5-year-old’s mother is calling for even more action by CMS.

“We felt as if we had not gotten support until we reached out to you all because the school, the school district, we reached out to them, they did not hear our concerns. They refused to protect my baby,” said Andrea Higgins, the mother of the 5-year-old girl, in a follow-up interview with QCN Tuesday.

The NAACP spoke out just before the CMS school board meeting Tuesday night.

Officials are demanding that CMS do more to protect students who come forward with sexual assault allegations.

After weeks of QCN asking CMS why it did not separate the 5-year-old from her accused attackers and why they’ve been riding the bus together since the alleged incident on Feb. 6, the district responded Tuesday by saying that federal law does not allow the district to take disciplinary action or sanctions until an investigation is complete.

The NAACP counters that statement from the district.

“Moving a student to another bus that has been accused of sexual assault is not a disciplinary measure that falls under Title IX, keeping the victim safe, so I question the training of the principals and the training of the Title IX officers,” said Annette Albright with the NAACP in Charlotte.

Higgins believes her 5-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted on the bus from her school, Croft Community, on the way to her after-school care.

Higgins took her daughter to the hospital the following day and said she called Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the school from the hospital to report the incident.

CMPD is investigating the allegations.

Higgins says that even though the students have not been separated on the bus, there was a change of a different kind Tuesday morning.

Higgins says for the first time, there was an adult monitor on the bus in addition to the driver.

“I really don’t want to put her on the bus, but when she really wants to ride the bus, and I hold her back from riding the bus or going to school, then she feels like it’s a punishment to her like she’s done something wrong, so we go ahead, and we let her do the normal things that she’s been doing, so I am happy that there is an adult monitor,” Higgins told QCN.

CMS did confirm to QCN Tuesday that there is a Title IX investigation and released the following statement to QCN:

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our students. We take all allegations of misconduct extremely serious and do not condone any behavior that violate our Code of Student Conduct.

We are aware of the recent report. As soon as the school became aware of the incident they immediately contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police and the Title IX office.

Onsite counseling services and other supportive measures have been offered for those impacted by the incident.

We are working collaboratively with law enforcement agencies during their investigation and the Title IX office is working with the school to ensure a proper investigation is conducted.

We want to emphasize that the school followed the proper protocol when they were notified of the incident. We have been working diligently to ensure that we are handling this matter appropriately. As a reminder, we are required under federal law not to impose any disciplinary action or sanctions until the investigation is complete.

All complaints of sexual misconduct or harassment should be immediately reported to the school or the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Title IX office (phone: 980-343-9900 or email: titleixcoordinator@cms.k12.nc.us).“