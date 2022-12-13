CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Research shows by the time a child reaches middle school, they’re spending an average of five hours in front of screens using different apps like Tik-Tok, Instagram, YouTube, and others.

As concerns continue about how to keep kids safe online, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein visited Charlotte to debut the Family Tech Agreement to help start the conversation about cyber safety.

“Right now, it may be Tik-Tok, Snapchat, or Instagram, but three years from now, it’s going to be something different,” Attorney General Stein said. “So rather than focus on specific apps, we want them to learn broad skills they can then apply no matter what app they’re using.”

The Family Tech Agreement is a postcard-sized tool that lists tips for parents to keep kids safe online; on one side, the other side is an agreement for students and parents to sign with four rules for safety. The AG says his office strategically targeted fifth graders.

“By the time they get to middle school, that’s when the use of the internet really picks up; they also start to have more complicated relationships as they are learning, growing, and maturing, and also open to having conversations and learning skills before it’s too late,” AG Stein said.

10-year-old Malaak Kiebre says he watches funny videos on Tik Tok almost every day. He says thanks to his parents; he understands the risks of using the app and others.

“It’s kind of scary, and you have to be careful with what you’re using,” Kiebre said.

He likes the idea of using the tech agreement to start the conversation.

“I think that it’s a good idea because nowadays, people have more technology that can do worse things,” Kiebre said.

The AG’s office has been investigating Tik Tok and Instagram since March; the investigation results are not public yet.

“What we want to make sure is that these products are not being used in a way that harms our kids,” Stein said. “Facebook had studies that showed high school girls using the program suffered serious mental problems whether anorexia, depression, anxiety, through use of the platform that’s obviously not acceptable,” AG Stein said.

The AG’s office plans to distribute the Family Tech agreements in English and Spanish to all fifth graders in the district soon.