CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Air National Guard shared new photos on Thursday of the aerial militia assisting with a Delta flight making an emergency landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Delta Airlines flight 1092 made the emergency landing at CLT Airport on June 28, 2023.

The plane had left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 7:25 a.m. that morning and arrived in Charlotte by 8:40 a.m. The NTSB released their preliminary report on July 11.

Authorities said the flight ‘sustained substantial damage’ when the front landing gear didn’t extend before landing in the Queen City.

Upon post-examination of the nose landing gear, a fractured upper lock link was revealed.

Due to the fracture, the lower lock link was ‘free to swing down to a vertical position,’ making contact with the landing gear, jamming its movement, reports stated.

Officials said the link was sent to the NTSB materials lab for examination; the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were also sent to the lab for download.

Additionally, the airplane’s maintenance records were quarantined and are subject to review.

Despite the difficult challenges that day, the pilot executed a smooth landing, ensuring the safety of all 96 passengers and five aircrew members, including himself, officials said.

Hours after the passengers and the crew were off the plane, members of the North Carolina Air National Guard arrived at the scene to help with lifting the aircraft.

The North Carolina Air National Guard responds to an emergency landing on the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport’s runway , June 28, 2023. (U.S. photo by Tech Sgt. Mary McKnight)

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Lancaster, ground transportation superintendent with the 145th Logistic Readiness Squadron secures an ISU-90 (rapidly deployable container) on a flatbed at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, June 28, 2023. North Carolina Air National Guard troops responded to a Delta Airlines emergency landing on the runway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. (U.S. photo by Tech Sgt. Mary McKnight)

Marcos Coplin Paredes, a maintenance technician with Delta Airlines uses a forklift to lift dunnage in preparation for the aircraft lift as U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Lancaster, ground transportation superintendent with the 145th Logistic Readiness Squadron provides guidance for accuracy on the lift at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, June 28, 2023. North Carolina Air National Guard troops responded to a Delta Airlines emergency landing on the runway at Charlotte-Douglas International

Members of the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) stand near the air pressure manifold that controls the airbags underneath the aircraft on the runway at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, June 28, 2023. NCANG troops responded to Delta Airlines’, flight 1092, emergency landing on the runway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. (U.S. photo by Tech Sgt. Mary McKnight)

145th Airlift Wing maintainers places Crash Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery system pieces underneath the aircraft in preparation to lift it off the runway at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, June 28, 2023. North Carolina Air National Guard troops responded to a Delta Airlines emergency landing on the runway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. (U.S. photo by Tech Sgt. Mary McKnight)

145th Airlift Wing maintainers work alongside Delta Airlines maintainers as they place dunnage beneath the rear of the aircraft in preparation of the lift at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, June 28, 2023. North Carolina Air National Guard troops responded to a Delta Airlines emergency landing on the runway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. (U.S. photo by Tech Sgt. Mary McKnight)

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Yerkes, crew chief with the 145th Maintenance Squadron evaluates placement of the Crash Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery system airbags underneath the aircraft at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, June 28, 2023. North Carolina Air National Guard troops responded to a Delta Airlines emergency landing on the runway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. (U.S. photo by Tech Sgt. Mary McKnight)

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Gary McNeil, fabrications element superintendent with the 145th Maintenance Squadron briefs a bus load of maintainers on the plan to lift a Delta aircraft off a runway at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, June 28, 2023. North Carolina Air National Guard troops responded to a Delta Airlines emergency landing on the runway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. (U.S. photo by Tech Sgt. Mary McKnight)

Four out of an 18 member Crash Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery system team stand for a photo near an aircraft on a runway at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, June 28, 2023. North Carolina Air National Guard troops responded to Delta Airlines’, flight 1092, emergency landing on the runway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. (U.S. photo by Tech Sgt. Mary McKnight)

Members of the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) pose for a group photo next to an aircraft on a runway at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, June 28, 2023. NCANG troops responded to Delta Airlines’, flight 1092, emergency landing on the runway at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. (U.S. photo by Tech Sgt. Mary McKnight)

“The Crash Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery system was set up within two hours of the final ‘go’ call,” said Col. Lisa Kirk, vice wing commander of the 145th Airlift Wing, in a released statement. “The assistance was critical to getting the aircraft off the runway for operations to resume at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Two ISU-90s (rapidly deployable containers), one flatbed, and approximately 25 troops later, the mission was in motion, the NC Air National Guard said.

“The aircraft was lifted, allowing Delta to evaluate any damage and tow the aircraft off the runway. Thankfully, there were no injuries to any of the 104 souls onboard, and airport operations were restored as quickly as possible,” Kirk said.