CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In tears, a mother with children in the LGBTQ community says she fears what life looks like for her family in the next few months.

“I feel like we need to bolt to give our kids the care they need. Cause I don’t have 10 years to wait for two kids but this is our home and we want to stay where we can make a difference,” said one mother.

It’s the reason she and others attended an emergency meeting with LGBTQ non-profit organizations to discuss how to move forward if a newly filed bill against drag performers is passed.

Kelly Durden Posey is with the LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce — she says organizations felt the need to mobilize and form action plans.

“Once again, we know this is going to pass, we know this is coming. “We can’t just lay down and take it, so what is your advice for us to do at a local level to keep this momentum going to put up an actual decent fight,” said one drag performer.

“In ways that are going to help impact these anti-LGBTQ laws that are rolling out, giving the community a sense of hope and energizing them for the fight ahead. This is growing very fast, so we want to make sure people understand how they can be impactful,” she said.

House Bill 673 would make drag shows in public places illegal. It also prevents minors from attending. It says “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest” would be labeled as “adult live entertainment.”

The bill groups “impersonators” alongside topless dancers, exotic dancers, and strippers under “adult live entertainment”.

“To see the target that’s being put on not only my back but for my trans siblings’ backs.. for just pure pleasure of whoever wants to write a bill is absurd,” said performer Onya Nerves.

The Equality Federation says North Carolina’s proposed restriction on drag shows comes after 34 similar bills in 14 other states.

Organizers offered different resources for those looking for assistance.

They also let people know which lawmakers to call to voice their opposition to the bill.

“What we want to make sure of is that businesses understand how they can really impact this fight. They can take dollars away from the representatives who are causing and raising this anti-LGBTQ legislation. They can make sure that their supporters and their customers understand that they are in support of the LGBTQ community,” Durden Posey said.

If the bill passes, it would go into effect on December 1, 20323.