CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 1,000 customers were without power in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, Duke Energy reported.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, 803 customers lost power in the area of North Tryon Street, Eastway Drive and Old Concord Road.

The cause of the outage was unknown as of 5:30 a.m. Officials originally estimated the power to be restored by 9:15 a.m. As of 10:30 a.m., around 430 customers in the area remained without power with an estimated time of restoration of 2:30 p.m.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Another 260 customers lost power in the area of West Sugar Creek Road and Gibbon Road. Duke Energy reported the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment.

Power for customers in that area is estimated to be restored by 9:30 a.m.