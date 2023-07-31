CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly 2,000 people in west Charlotte are without power Monday evening due to fallen trees, Duke Energy says.

Of two neighborhoods with the outages, the area along Rozzelles Ferry Road near the Biddleville community has the most with 1,400. Then between Beatties Ford Road and Interstate 77 there are 460 customers without power.

Both areas’ outages began just after 5 p.m.

The larger outage area is expected to be restored by 8:15 p.m., according to Duke Energy, while the smaller area is expected for 9:30 p.m.