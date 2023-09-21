CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly 3,000 gallons over wastewater spilled into Sugar Creek in southwest Charlotte Thursday, Charlotte Water reported.

The incident occurred near the 1900 block of Choyce Circle off Nations Ford Road, where a pipe failure caused an estimated 2,840 gallons to reach Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

Charlotte Water reminds the public that these spills are preventable. They told Queen City News last week about the effects of “flushable wipes” getting into the system.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home.”



Charlotte Water offers the following tips to prevent such incidents: