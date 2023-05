This Duke Energy map shows the outage on Monday afternoon in east Charlotte. (Courtesy: Duke Energy)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly 5,000 east Charlotte neighbors are without power Monday afternoon.

Duke Energy is reporting that the outage was caused by equipment going offline. The 4,724 customers who lost power are south of Albemarle Road and include the intersection of W.T. Harris Boulevard and Idlewild Road.

It was first reported at 2:11 p.m., and Duke expects the outage to be restored by 5:45.