CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Inside the garage at Camden Dilworth, much of Monday was spent repairing shattered windows, vacuuming up glass and filing insurance claims.

Residents woke up to an entire garage of vehicles broken into.

“I don’t know the official number,” said resident David Eades. “I heard from our maintenance people here it was over 100 in one deck, which is pretty crazy. They hit every floor.”

Video shows residents in the garage surveying the damage done to their own car.

“Who wants this to happen around the holidays? It’s money you don’t want to spend,” Eades said.

An officer told one resident that whoever orchestrated this break-in overnight targeted other garages in the area too.

“I fear that people don’t fear consequences for this, and it’s why this is happening so much,” he said.

The garage at Camden Dilworth is gated, leaving some to wonder who got in and how.

“They upgraded our cameras several months ago, I think,” Eades told Queen City News. “We used to have fobs. Now we have a different phone system to get in and out of our doors and gates.”

And until police officers find those responsible, that sense of security will not easily be restored.

“Knock it off, I guess. It’s the holidays,” Eades said. “People don’t need this.”

Those Queen City News spoke to say they didn’t have anything stolen from their vehicles.

CMPD has not responded to our request for more information.