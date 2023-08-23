CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At Esperanza Global Academy, the questions mainly focused on three topics Wednesday for new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent, Dr. Crystal Hill. The teacher shortage, the bus driver shortage, and the Parents Bill of Rights.

Let’s start with the teacher shortage. We know that CMS currently has those in elementary schools. Hill said that they have 200 teachers in the pipeline and that should help fill that void.

As far as a bus driver shortage, we heard more about these express stops and how that’s going to help and hopefully get students to school on time.

As far as the Parents Bill of Rights, Dr. Hill said they have been preparing for this.

“Our plan is to have a one-stop shop in terms of communication that lists everything that we will be doing tied to the legislation. It will be very clear in terms of what things we’re doing, how you would opt out, how you can review materials, how you can challenge materials. As I mentioned last night in my comments, a lot of those things already existed, but they just existed in different places, so this is just an opportunity for us to put it in one location so people can easily access that information.”

Dr. Hill did say it’s legislation like this that doesn’t make it any easier to attract teachers at a time when CMS desperately needs them.