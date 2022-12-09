CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released new details in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Thursday morning that involved a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in the Steele Creek area.

The deadly accident happened at 5:20 a.m. Thursday. Dec. 8, at the intersection of South Tryon Street, Shopton Road West, and Youngblood Road.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle with front end damage and a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus with damage to the right side.

Authorities said the driver of the school bus was located at the scene and was uninjured. The driver of the motorcycle, identified Marvin Rushing Jr., 35, was located lying on the road with life-threatening injuries.

Medic pronounced Rushing Jr. deceased at 5:27 a.m. Thursday due to the injuries he sustained from the crash, CMPD said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the school bus was attempting to make a left turn from South Tryon Street onto Youngblood Road. CMPD said as the school bus began to turn left, the motorcycle that was traveling north on South Tryon Street entered the area while a red light was illuminated in its direction of travel, and struck the school bus.

The school bus did not have any passengers when the crash occurred, CMPD said.

The driver of the CMS bus was screened for impairment and found not to be impaired at the time of the crash. Rushing Jr. was not wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet at the time of the crash. Rushing Jr.’s family has been notified of his death.

Excessive speed and failure to stop at a red light by Rushing Jr. are believed to be contributing factors in this crash, CMPD said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call CMPD Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, Ext 1. The investigation remains active and ongoing.