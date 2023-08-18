CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three new federal investigations into the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system were launched last month by the U.S. Department of Education and the Office of Civil Rights, Queen City News has learned.

CMS had previously been the subject of a 2022 federal investigation regarding sexual harassment.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The new investigations launched last month are Title IX – procedural harassment, which was launched on July 27, Title IX – retaliation, which launched on July 25, and Title IX – sexual harassment, which launched on July 6, records showed.

In January, CMS went to trial over a reported sex assault at Myers Park High School. A former Myers Park student said the school system and police did not properly respond before, during, and after the incident in 2015.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018. The jury found that CMS, and CMPD, were not at fault.