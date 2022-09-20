CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a policy to help people receiving housing vouchers.

It will penalize developers and apartment complexes landlords who receive taxpayer dollars and discriminate against voucher recipients.

According to County staff, source of income discrimination has been a growing problem in Mecklenburg County. They say it happens when people who receive housing vouchers, which is state or federal funds that go towards paying rent, are not approved or accepted to live at certain places strictly because they’re a voucher recipient.

A recent Inlivian study found that 44% of voucher recipients were not accepted when applying to County subsidized sites because of their source of income in paying rent.

But after Tuesday night’s policy approval, any apartment complex, landlord, or developer who gets County dollars won’t be able to discriminate against people who receive vouchers or any other form of income outside the norm.

Cameron Pruette, with the LGBTQ+ Democrats of Mecklenburg County, is glad the commissioners passed these new protections.

“People deserve a place to live, especially if they’re working and they found a way to get assistance,” Pruette said. “This is a leg up. Housing vouchers are a new lease on life, and you shouldn’t be discriminated against just because you needed help.”

If sites violate this new policy multiple times, they will face the consequences involving thousands of dollars in fines.